Berenberg Bank Lowers Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Price Target to GBX 660

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($10.42) to GBX 660 ($8.70) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.26% from the stock’s current price.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

LON NFG traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.07). 651,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,570. Next 15 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 217.50 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.87). The company has a market capitalization of £235.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.92.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts predict that Next 15 Group will post 60.4827586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

