Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $50,175,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.93. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

