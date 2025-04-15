Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,195 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 598,290 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 829,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 710,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 704,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 295,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.43 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.