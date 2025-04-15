Bessemer Group Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in EMCOR Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $386.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.63 and its 200-day moving average is $447.11. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

