Bessemer Group Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 201.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $92.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg acquired 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 358,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,518.41. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

