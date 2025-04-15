Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.