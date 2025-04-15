Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate significant revenue from Bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or providing financial services for cryptocurrencies. They offer investors indirect exposure to the performance and volatility of Bitcoin while also being subject to broader market and regulatory risks associated with the traditional stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. 19,598,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,160,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,108,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,443,823. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 10,301,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,535,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 14,201,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,527,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

