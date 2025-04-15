Best Esports Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, GameSquare, and NIP Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that participate in the competitive gaming industry, including game developers, hardware manufacturers, streaming platforms, event organizers, and esports teams. Investors in these stocks typically aim to capitalize on the rapid growth and increasing mainstream popularity of competitive gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 383,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $943.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.63. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.40. 61,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,814. DouYu International has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 281,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,666. GameSquare has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 67,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,812. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

