Best Technology Stocks Worth Watching – April 12th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that operate primarily in the development, production, and distribution of technology-driven products and services, including software, hardware, and IT services. These stocks are often associated with high growth potential but can also experience greater volatility and risk due to rapid innovations and changing market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.57. 17,619,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,764,979. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.11. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

