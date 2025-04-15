BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 847,917 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $969,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 302,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

