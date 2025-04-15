Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $11.38 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $19,191.21 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

