Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – April 12th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the Bitcoin industry, such as those engaged in cryptocurrency mining, trading, or blockchain technology development. Investing in these stocks offers market exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to directly purchase or hold the digital currency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 53,989,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,567,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,860,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,510,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,644,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

