BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $727.08 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $727.08 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,189,746,007 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

