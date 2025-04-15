Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 167,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blackboxstocks Trading Up 7.6 %

BLBX stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 115.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

