Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.