Blast (BLAST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $81.72 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Blast has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $81.72 million and $11.40 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,471.78 or 1.00029294 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,203.94 or 0.99715834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,597,258,797 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 27,588,378,553.843227 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00304546 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $10,422,995.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

