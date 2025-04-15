Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, RF Industries, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent earnings, and a reliable track record of dividend payments. These stocks are typically considered safe investments because their proven performance and market leadership help them withstand economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 145,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,905. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,820. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.89.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 9,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30.

