Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Borealis Foods Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Borealis Foods has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
About Borealis Foods
