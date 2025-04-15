Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,463,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,623.72. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in BOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

