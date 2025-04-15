Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 288,246 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,755,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after acquiring an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

