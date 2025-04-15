Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $209,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

