Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.39.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

