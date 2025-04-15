Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. 57,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 811,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 876.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 2,510.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

