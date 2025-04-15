Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $38,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 57,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

