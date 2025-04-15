Bridgewater Associates LP Has $42.58 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

