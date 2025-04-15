Bridgewater Associates LP Has $48.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,699 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $48,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 194,967 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 414,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 630.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 236,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EWW opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

