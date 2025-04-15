Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,513 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $59,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

