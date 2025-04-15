Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 817.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257,347 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $182,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

