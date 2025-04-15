Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 148,248 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,248 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $73,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $143,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

Allstate stock opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $212.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

