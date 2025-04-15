Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 732,872 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 364.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,872 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $88,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.