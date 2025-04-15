Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $157,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,556.84 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,712.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,771.67.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

