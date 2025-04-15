Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 424.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,756 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,802 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $104,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

