Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $13.56

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
NYSE:DX opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
