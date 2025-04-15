Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $13.56

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 838.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 567.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DX opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

