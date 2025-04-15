Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target at $47.92

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

