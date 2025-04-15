Brokerages Set UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) PT at $38.20

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,908.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $488.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

