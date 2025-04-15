Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $42.00

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of WSC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

