Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

