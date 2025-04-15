CacheTech Inc. Buys 1,608 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,780,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 13,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 6,233.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 695,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

