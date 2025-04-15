CacheTech Inc. Buys Shares of 3,566 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

