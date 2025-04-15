CacheTech Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.