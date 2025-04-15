CacheTech Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.6% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.78 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The firm has a market cap of $921.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average is $236.79.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

