CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Up 1.7 %

CAE stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Ossiam increased its holdings in CAE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CAE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in CAE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

