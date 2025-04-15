Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 524.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

MU opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.