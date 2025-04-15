Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.