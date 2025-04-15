Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 7,180 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:APO opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

