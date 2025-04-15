Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,334.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,336.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,594 shares of company stock worth $140,302,268 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.