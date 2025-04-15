Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $132.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

