Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

