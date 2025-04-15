Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 2,227 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $569.24 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.