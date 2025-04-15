Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 48,005 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 112,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

